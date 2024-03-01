Former Destiny's Child member LaTavia Roberson talks "magical" group reunion

The internet was sent into a frenzy when a photo of iconic girl group Destiny's Child circulated in January.

One of the four originating members, LaTavia Roberson, who posed alongside Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and Michelle Williams in the picture posted to Instagram, said that the long-awaited reunion was a "magical moment" for her.

"Being able to be back with everybody, we just sat and we just enjoyed each other," Roberson told host Joy Sutton during an appearance on the Addiction Talk podcast. "There were the kids running around, we were all in different areas, I had my private time with Beyoncé ... everything was wonderful."

The group reunited back in September — the first time in more than 20 years — during the Houston stop on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. They snagged photos of themselves in their sparkly silver attire, Bey wrapped in her comfy all-black clothes.

In the chat, Roberson also opened up about resorting to alcohol as a way to cope with being dropped from the group, a decision reportedly made by Bey's father, Matthew Knowles, who was the group's manager at the time.

"Me feeling alone, I had no one to talk to," Roberson said. "I realize now that talking to alcohol was not something, but it made me feel like I was filling a void, to try to numb pain."

Roberson said the highlight of her meetup with Destiny's Child was when they prayed with one another.

"We all went around and we all said a prayer for one another as we were sitting there. That was really a magical moment."

