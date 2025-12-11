Fridayy announces new project, says he wants to 'enter the conversation' of R&B

: Fridayy speaks onstage at Spotlight: Fridayy at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 29, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Fridayy feels excluded from conversations about R&B, and he says it's time for that to change. He shared his thoughts in a recently released trailer that seemingly announced he has a project on the way.

In an Instagram clip, a "reporter" asks him to classify what genre he falls into, noting he received a Grammy nod for rap.

“You were just nominated for a Grammy in the rap category. A lot of people obviously know you as an R&B artist, but now that you’re being recognized in the rap game, how do you view yourself as an artist?” the man asks Fridayy, who is seen responding through the passenger seat window of an SUV.

“That’s a good question," he began. "I feel like a lot of people from the outside looking in don’t know where to place me, but my fans know I really do this singing s*** and R&B [is] one of my first true loves."

"I be seeing a lot of these lists — no disrespect — I just be feeling like I’m left out the chat, you know what I’m saying?" he continued. "Now I think it’s time for me to enter the conversation.”

Fridayy then rolls up the window and the car drives away as the camera pans to The Westdale movie theater in Ontario. His name and the phrase “Everybody Got Somebody," which some believe is the name of his upcoming project, are written on the sign.

Part 1 of the project is set to arrive on Friday.

Fridayy is up for best melodic rap performance at the 2026 Grammys for his Meek Mill-assisted "Proud of Me."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

