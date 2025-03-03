Fridayy talks managing good and bad days, collaborating with Meek Mill and more with 'Ebony'

Fridayy's sophomore album has dropped, and it's called Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. In an interview with Ebony, he shares how he manages having good and bad days, especially in his area of work.

"Just finding the good in everything. It's what I asked for, so I know what will come with it," he says.

"Even though it can be a little hard, that's what I asked for, and there's beauty in it—just being able to play people my album and the fans that are waiting for what I'm creating."

"It all comes with beauty, so I keep my head focused on the art," he continues. "All the other stuff could get you down, but when you focus on the art and why you started and why you’re doing it, that keeps me going."

"Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not" doubles as the title track to Fridayy's album, where he explains his current headspace. It was the first song he made after coming up with the name of his sophomore project.

"I made that song the same day. I freestyled that song as soon as I knew the album title. That was probably the first thing that came out of my mouth on the track," he shares. The last song he recorded for the project was "Proud of Me" featuring Meek Mill, which he also freestyled.

"Meek Mill is my favorite rapper, especially for Philadelphia—we’re both from Philly, right? So, every time I make any type of pain record where I’m really flowing and talking how I want, he’s one of the few who can really match that," Fridayy says.

He has no expectations for where the album lands but says he "just want[s] people to listen."

