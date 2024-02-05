Grammys 2024: SZA, Killer Mike, Victoria Monét win big

SZA, Killer Mike and Victoria Monét were the big winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards, which aired lived Sunday night.

SZA, who was the most nominated of all the artists, with nine, took home three awards, including Best R&B Song for "Snooze." She performed the smash hit early on in the show, along with the Grammy-nominated "Kill Bill."

Killer Mike swept in the rap categories, winning Best Rap Album, Song and Performance. After he accepted his trophies and spoke to reporters about "running your race," he was taken in handcuffs from the Crypto.com Arena for an alleged altercation that ended in a citizen's arrest.

Monét won three of the seven awards she was up for, including one of the night's highest honors, Best New Artist, and R&B Album for Jaguar II. She attended the show with partner John Gaines and their daughter, Hazel.

Jay-Z didn't hold back in his acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. After thanking Dr. Dre, who was in the audience, he called out the Recording Academy for awarding Beyoncé the most-ever Grammys but never Album of the Year.

Beyoncé stood in the audience in support of her husband, who was joined onstage by their daughter Blue Ivy.

Lil Durk won his first-ever Grammy for his J. Cole collaboration, "All My Life."

Other first-time winners included Coco Jones, who won R&B Performance for "ICU," and Tyla, who won Best African Music Performance for "Water."

Gospel singers Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Tye Tribbett took home trophies; PJ Morton and Alicia Keys added to their collections, and former First Lady Michelle Obama took home an award for Spoken Word Album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.