Grammys 2026: The winners

The 68th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, Feb. 1.
The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on ABC.
Here are the winners in the major categories announced during the broadcast:
Album of the year
Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny
Song of the year
"Wildflower," Billie Eilish
Record of the year
"Luther," Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Best new artist
Olivia Dean
Best rap album
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
Best música urbana album
Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny
Best contemporary country album
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Best pop vocal album
Mayhem, Lady Gaga
Best pop solo performance
"Messy," Lola Young
Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Pharrell Williams
