Group support might help you cope with grief, data shows

Charlie Health looks at how bereavement groups impact emotional vulnerability in grief and the role of social support in reducing depressive symptoms following loss.

Grief is a near-universal experience, as most people will go through a loss at some point in their lives, but it's also inherently personal—the way people process and cope with loss varies greatly from one person to another.

While there's no single right way to navigate loss, for many, having support from others can make the grieving process a bit easier, research shows. A 2020 review analyzed over a dozen studies on bereavement groups for grief and depression symptoms. The findings showed that bereavement groups were slightly more effective than control groups immediately after treatment, meaning they provided some short-term relief for grief and depression symptoms.

It's worth noting, though, that the groups didn't reduce grief and depression symptoms in the long term. This shortcoming points to a larger research issue: studies on group support and bereavement are limited. This is in part because grief groups don't follow a standardized form, which makes them more challenging to study and generalize. Similarly, studies on individual grief counseling have shown mixed results, too, as what makes counseling effective is not clearly defined in training for providers.

While some data on group support and grief is mixed, the research is largely positive. Group support helps people feel understood and provides emotional support, research shows. Also, another body of research shows that the lack of social support during bereavement can have negative consequences—pointing to the importance of support during the grieving process.

To explore the impacts of group support on grief and mental health, Charlie Health looked at the numbers, including data on how bereavement groups impact emotional vulnerability in grief and the role of social support in reducing depressive symptoms following loss.

The Intensity of Grief Can Decrease With Group Support

When experiencing loss, many people experience heightened emotional and psychological sensitivity, which can lead to significant distress and mental health conditions like prolonged grief disorder. This sensitivity, also known as "vulnerability in grief," may decrease with group support.

A study of 64 bereaved people participating in a six-week bereavement support program on mental well-being and grief levels found that the program significantly reduced participants' vulnerability to grief. Although roughly one in six participants (16.7%) still expressed severe levels of vulnerability after the sessions, this is a significant reduction as compared to the approximately one in four (27.8%) who reported severe vulnerability before receiving group support.

Support Groups Can Reduce Stress Following Grief

Sensitivity isn't the only feeling people have following grief, and many bereaved individuals struggle with stress due to factors like disrupted daily routines, uncertainty about the future, and the pressure to manage responsibilities while coping with loss.

A foundational study from 1992 on bereavement groups showed that bereaved people attending 10 weekly support group sessions experienced a significant decrease in perceived stress after sessions. These findings suggest that support groups can help reduce stress in bereaved individuals.

Support Groups Can Help Grieving People Feel Understood

Research shows that support groups can provide crucial emotional relief and social support, particularly in the early stages of grief. A study involving 46 participants who attended bereavement group sessions after losing a loved one found that participants reported receiving valuable social support through the connections formed within the group during their grieving process. Participants reported that the bereavement groups provided emotional relief, social connection, and understanding. However, these effects were highest shortly after the loss and diminished over time, according to the study.

Without Support, Depressive Symptoms Can Worsen After Loss

On the flip side, limited social support during grief can have clear negative effects. One study found that widows and widowers experienced higher levels of loneliness, sadness, and appetite loss and lower levels of happiness after loss. The study showed that loneliness was the main symptom triggered by bereavement, which then led to other depressive symptoms that weren't experienced by the people in the study prior to their loss. This suggests that having social support during bereavement may help reduce loneliness and prevent depression.

Similarly, a 2015 study found that social constraints during bereavement, such as limited opportunities to share feelings, negatively impacted emotional and physical health. These constraints were linked to higher levels of depression, stress, physical symptoms, and poor overall health. Also, people with more social constraints experienced worse mental health outcomes, the study found, highlighting how social limitations can make grief harder to cope with.

How to Cope With Grief

Coping with grief is inherently personal and different for each individual, but there are steps you can take to navigate this difficult process and support your emotional well-being. Here are a few strategies for coping with grief:

Acknowledge your emotions

Grief is complex, and there's no right or wrong way to feel. It's important to allow yourself to feel whatever emotions arise—whether it's sadness, anger, guilt, or even relief. Suppressing these emotions can make them more difficult to process over time. Give yourself permission to experience grief at your own pace.

Stick to a routine

While grief can disrupt daily life, creating a routine can provide structure and a sense of normalcy. Start with simple activities that bring comfort, such as eating meals at regular times, going for walks, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy. This can help you feel more grounded as you work through your emotions.

Seek support

Surrounding yourself with a supportive network is crucial during grief. Whether it's friends, family, or a support group, talking about your feelings with others who understand can provide relief.

If grief feels unbearable or is interfering with your ability to function, it may be helpful to speak with a therapist who specializes in grief counseling. A mental health professional can guide you through your feelings and provide coping tools tailored to your specific needs.