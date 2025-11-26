Halle Bailey says she's 'very excited' about the holiday season

Halle Bailey attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue)

The holiday season is upon us, and Halle Bailey is looking forward to "decorating everything, overload," she says in an interview with E! News.

“I just got Christmas lights all over my house. So, very excited about it," she said.

Halle told E! News she also likes to bake sugar cookies, noting, "I do a whole thing.”

As for what son Halo Granberry enjoys, Halle says it's the music, which is why they "wake up in the morning and sing songs."

Asked whether she thinks he'll follow in her footsteps, she responded, “Who knows?”

“I would want him to do what he wants to do," she said. "But he definitely is musically inclined, which is so cool."

Halle also discussed her hope for her debut solo album, Love?... or Something Like It, which was released during what she says was "a transformative year."

“I just feel healed and happy and free,” she said. “I just want people to listen to the music, and I'm grateful to be here.”

The album, featuring sister Chlöe, H.E.R., GloRilla and Mariah The Scientist, is now available on streaming services.

