Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Albany, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite recession fears and falling consumer confidence, the job market in the United States has remained relatively stable in 2025 thus far. According to May 2025 Bureau of Labor Statistics data, around 177,000 new jobs were added in April, a slight decrease from the 185,000 new jobs added in the month before, but an extension of the country's 52-month streak of job growth. Unemployment rates also held relatively steady between April 2024 and April 2025, coming in at around 4%.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean Americans have it easy in the workplace. A December 2024 Payscale report found that nearly half (47%) of business organizations struggle to balance fair pay practices with spend optimization, and 18% plan to reduce pay increases in 2025 as a result.

For context, median weekly earnings across all employees in the U.S. stood at $1,194 in the first quarter of 2025. This represents an increase of 4.8% from a year prior and exceeds the Consumer Price Index's 2.7% increase in the same time period. However, there's one caveat: Earnings go much further in some places than in others.

In fact, the very definition of a "high-paying" job varies by location, as well as other factors such as industry and benefits. Even a six-figure salary may be considered low-income in places with an unusually high cost of living. Meanwhile, technology, finance, and health care jobs lead in terms of salary, but benefits like remote work can make other lower-paying jobs more desirable.

Regardless, anyone seeking a high-paying job should start by looking at the numbers. Stacker used BLS data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Miami. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

(Stacker/Stacker)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#50. Training and development managers

- Median annual wage: $121,960

- Median hourly wage: $58.64

- Total employment: 730 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49. Fundraising managers

- Median annual wage: $123,850

- Median hourly wage: $59.54

- Total employment: 260 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#48. Law teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $124,330

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: Not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dmitry Lobanov // Shutterstock

#47. Nuclear engineers

- Median annual wage: $124,540

- Median hourly wage: $59.88

- Total employment: 50 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

aappp // Shutterstock

#46. Aerospace engineers

- Median annual wage: $124,870

- Median hourly wage: $60.03

- Total employment: 640 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#45. Compensation and benefits managers

- Median annual wage: $125,930

- Median hourly wage: $60.54

- Total employment: 350 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#44. Purchasing managers

- Median annual wage: $126,320

- Median hourly wage: $60.73

- Total employment: 1,200 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#43. Public relations managers

- Median annual wage: $126,490

- Median hourly wage: $60.81

- Total employment: 1,110 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#42. Marketing managers

- Median annual wage: $126,570

- Median hourly wage: $60.85

- Total employment: Not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#41. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $127,600

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 3,810 people (1.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

dokurose // Shutterstock

#40. Sales managers

- Median annual wage: $128,320

- Median hourly wage: $61.69

- Total employment: 10,780 people (3.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stokkete // Shutterstock

#39. Physician assistants

- Median annual wage: $128,420

- Median hourly wage: $61.74

- Total employment: 2,370 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#38. Human resources managers

- Median annual wage: $129,130

- Median hourly wage: $62.08

- Total employment: 3,150 people (1.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#37. Software developers

- Median annual wage: $129,840

- Median hourly wage: $62.43

- Total employment: 17,710 people (6.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Nicola Forenza // Shutterstock

#36. Lawyers

- Median annual wage: $129,920

- Median hourly wage: $62.46

- Total employment: 26,720 people (9.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#35. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

- Median annual wage: $130,010

- Median hourly wage: $62.51

- Total employment: 2,570 people (0.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#34. Computer and information research scientists

- Median annual wage: $131,190

- Median hourly wage: $63.07

- Total employment: 110 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

antoniodiaz // Shutterstock

#33. Nurse midwives

- Median annual wage: $131,690

- Median hourly wage: $63.31

- Total employment: 310 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zivica Kerkez // Shutterstock

#32. Veterinarians

- Median annual wage: $131,790

- Median hourly wage: $63.36

- Total employment: 1,260 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Kardasov Films // Shutterstock

#31. Marine engineers and naval architects

- Median annual wage: $131,820

- Median hourly wage: $63.38

- Total employment: 210 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#30. Psychologists, all other

- Median annual wage: $132,160

- Median hourly wage: $63.54

- Total employment: 220 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

dokurose // Shutterstock

#29. Actuaries

- Median annual wage: $133,170

- Median hourly wage: $64.03

- Total employment: 470 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#28. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

- Median annual wage: $134,220

- Median hourly wage: $64.53

- Total employment: 6,450 people (2.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#27. Database architects

- Median annual wage: $134,790

- Median hourly wage: $64.81

- Total employment: 560 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#26. Computer network architects

- Median annual wage: $135,250

- Median hourly wage: $65.02

- Total employment: 1,740 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Nurse practitioners

- Median annual wage: $135,450

- Median hourly wage: $65.12

- Total employment: 9,200 people (3.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#24. Pharmacists

- Median annual wage: $137,170

- Median hourly wage: $65.95

- Total employment: 5,300 people (1.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

luchschenF // Shutterstock

#23. Biochemists and biophysicists

- Median annual wage: $144,180

- Median hourly wage: $69.32

- Total employment: 110 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mark_Kostich // Shutterstock

#22. Medical dosimetrists

- Median annual wage: $146,050

- Median hourly wage: $70.21

- Total employment: Not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

funnyangel // Shutterstock

#21. Fire inspectors and investigators

- Median annual wage: $149,870

- Median hourly wage: $72.05

- Total employment: 1,780 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kanghophoto // Shutterstock

#20. Financial managers

- Median annual wage: $154,470

- Median hourly wage: $74.27

- Total employment: 15,290 people (5.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#19. Commercial pilots

- Median annual wage: $157,580

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 3,340 people (1.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Burben // Shutterstock

#18. Air traffic controllers

- Median annual wage: $164,240

- Median hourly wage: $78.96

- Total employment: 710 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock

#17. Computer and information systems managers

- Median annual wage: $165,910

- Median hourly wage: $79.76

- Total employment: 8,840 people (3.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

#16. Dentists, general

- Median annual wage: $167,270

- Median hourly wage: $80.42

- Total employment: 2,350 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

BOY ANTHONY // Shutterstock

#15. Architectural and engineering managers

- Median annual wage: $168,160

- Median hourly wage: $80.84

- Total employment: 1,530 people (0.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#14. Pediatricians, general

- Median annual wage: $185,730

- Median hourly wage: $89.29

- Total employment: 240 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#13. Nurse anesthetists

- Median annual wage: $204,220

- Median hourly wage: $98.19

- Total employment: Not available

luchschenF // Shutterstock

#12. Physicists

- Median annual wage: $219,070

- Median hourly wage: $105.32

- Total employment: Not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

BlurryMe // Shutterstock

#1. General internal medicine physicians (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 500 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#1. Physicians, pathologists (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 130 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#1. Radiologists (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: Not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#1. Family medicine physicians (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 1,670 people (0.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Komsan Loonprom // Shutterstock

#1. Cardiologists (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 100 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Anesthesiologists (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 820 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 440 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

(Stacker/Stacker)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#1. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 700 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

wutzkohphoto // Shutterstock

#1. Physicians, all other (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 7,340 people (2.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Djols // Shutterstock

#1. Emergency medicine physicians (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: Not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock

#1. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 3,270 people (1.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Cu Fleshman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 364 metros.