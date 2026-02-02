How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Feb. 2, 2026

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 2.

U.S. by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.88

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

- Year change: -$0.22 (-7.2%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.61

- Week change: +$0.03 (+1.0%)

- Year change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $2.26

#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.27

#3. Norfolk, NE: $2.30

#5. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.54

#4. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.55

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.55

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.60

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.91

