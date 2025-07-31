How much house $1 million buys you in Gainesville

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Gainesville, FL. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Gainesville. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

14134 NW 28th Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,521
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 14134 NW 28th Ave, Gainesville on Redfin.com

5424 NW 72nd St, Gainesville
- Price: $999,900
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,252
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 5424 NW 72nd St, Gainesville on Redfin.com

5629 NW 97th St, Gainesville
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,322
- Price per square foot: $300
- See 5629 NW 97th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com

9709 SW 34th Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $984,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,559
- Price per square foot: $276
- See 9709 SW 34th Ln, Gainesville on Redfin.com

10257 SW 37th Pl, Gainesville
- Price: $984,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,232
- Price per square foot: $304
- See 10257 SW 37th Pl, Gainesville on Redfin.com

2010 NW 32nd Ter, Gainesville
- Price: $979,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,570
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 2010 NW 32nd Ter, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3491 SW 111th Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $977,654
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,118
- Price per square foot: $313
- See 3491 SW 111th Dr, Gainesville on Redfin.com

4020 NW 122nd St, Gainesville
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,279
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 4020 NW 122nd St, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3101 Old Archer Rd Ph 18, Gainesville
- Price: $959,532
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,624
- Price per square foot: $590
- See 3101 Old Archer Rd Ph 18, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3505 SW 105th St, Gainesville
- Price: $957,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,927
- Price per square foot: $327
- See 3505 SW 105th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com

4319 SW 86th Way, Gainesville
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,502
- Price per square foot: $270
- See 4319 SW 86th Way, Gainesville on Redfin.com

4630 SW 95th Ter, Gainesville
- Price: $925,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,964
- Price per square foot: $312
- See 4630 SW 95th Ter, Gainesville on Redfin.com

8136 NW 5th Ct, Gainesville
- Price: $920,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- Price per square foot: $400
- See 8136 NW 5th Ct, Gainesville on Redfin.com

2612 SW 2nd Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $900,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,671
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 2612 SW 2nd Ave, Gainesville on Redfin.com

1417 SW 90th St, Gainesville
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,796
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 1417 SW 90th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com

1044 SW 120th Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,648
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 1044 SW 120th Dr, Gainesville on Redfin.com

4820 NW 59th St, Gainesville
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,732
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 4820 NW 59th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com

13414 NW 19th Pl, Gainesville
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,629
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 13414 NW 19th Pl, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3680 SW 86th St, Gainesville
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,507
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 3680 SW 86th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com

1110 SW 62nd Ter #A, B, C, D, E, F, Gainesville
- Price: $898,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,294
- Price per square foot: $142
- See 1110 SW 62nd Ter #A, B, C, D, E, F, Gainesville on Redfin.com

1118 SW 112th St, Gainesville
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,267
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 1118 SW 112th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com

10761 SW 34th Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $891,863
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,183
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 10761 SW 34th Rd, Gainesville on Redfin.com

709 SW 27th St, Gainesville
- Price: $879,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,243
- Price per square foot: $391
- See 709 SW 27th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3602 SW 118th Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $877,110
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,205
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 3602 SW 118th Dr, Gainesville on Redfin.com

8815 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $874,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,529
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 8815 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3189 NW 135th Way, Gainesville
- Price: $869,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $334
- See 3189 NW 135th Way, Gainesville on Redfin.com

3101 Old Archer Rd #306, Gainesville
- Price: $866,651
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,826
- Price per square foot: $474
- See 3101 Old Archer Rd #306, Gainesville on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!