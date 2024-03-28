Ice Spice fails to complete 'Hot Ones' challenge

Her name is Ice Spice, but she may just favor the ice over the spice, according to her recent appearance on Hot Ones.

The rapper unsuccessfully completed the interview, as she was unable to take the heat of the spicy wings in front of her. “This is so bad,” she said minutes before giving up on the challenge. “It looks like I’m crying, but I’m not.” She officially threw in the towel after smelling the Matasanos Hot Sauce. “No ... I’m not gonna do that to myself,” she said.

Fortunately for fans, Ice Spice had revealed some details about her debut album before she decided to tap out.

She said the album has passed the car test and shared her excitement about seeing the reactions to one of the tracks.

“I usually work on the hook first, I feel like, and then the verses come after. [But] there is a track on the album I just went straight into a verse and there’s not really a hook," she said. "I’m excited to see what the fans think about that one.”

Ice Spice joins a list of stars who dropped the Hot Ones ball, including E-40, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, Quavo and Shaquille O'Neal.

