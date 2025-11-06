ICYMI: Beyoncé, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker and more

Daniel Caesar has earned his first #1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with Son of Spergy. The album, which earned 43,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 30, tops the list dated Nov. 8. It also dominates the Top R&B Albums chart, and sits at #4 on the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales charts. The Sampha-assisted track "Rain Down" tops the Hot Gospel Songs chart, becoming his first #1 on the list.

Summer Walker recreates Anna Nicole's wedding photo in the cover art for her upcoming album, Finally Over It. She wears a similar wedding dress and stands beside an elderly man, much like Anna standing beside J. Howard Marshall. Finally Over It, the final installment of Summer's Over It series, arrives on Nov. 14.

Sexyy Red has joined the lineup for the return of Rolling Loud Australia 2026, taking place March 7 in Sydney and March 8 in Melbourne. She joins the first confirmed artist, Gunna, who will be headlining the two-day event. The festival marks the first time Rolling Loud has been in Australia since 2019.

To celebrate the first anniversary of her album Cut Ties, Kiana Ledé has announced its deluxe edition. She revealed guest appearances from Chlöe, Queen Naija and BJ The Chicago Kid. Fans will also be treated to a brand-new bonus track titled "Jury." Cut Ties (Deluxe) drops on Nov. 21.

Beyoncé may be keeping quiet, but she's seemingly aware of what's happening on the internet. She released some holiday merch, including some that refers to online jokes that her daughter Blue Ivy is her manager. The BIC Zip Hoodie and burgundy jersey both feature Blue's name and the word "Management." The full collection is on Bey's website.

