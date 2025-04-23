ICYMI: Doechii, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and more

Doechii will be attending the All Things Go festival, where she will take the stage as a headliner. She is performing at the New York installment in Queens' Forest Hills Stadium, running from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28. The fan presale starts Thursday, followed by the general sale on Friday.

Kendrick Lamar, Questlove, Rihanna and Keke Palmer are among the winners of the 29th annual Webby Awards. K. Dot's "Not Like Us" won the Webby Award for music video, creator excellence (video & film), while Questlove took home the Webby Award for music, shows (podcasts) thanks to his Questlove Supreme podcast. Rihanna and her Fenty Beauty won the Webby Award for best use of filters/lenses, features (social) for their "Which Riri Are You?" Lip Looks filter on TikTok, and Keke's podcast was victorious in the category of interview/talk show, shows (podcasts). The full list of winners can be found on webbyawards.com/winners.

Snoop Dogg told the Daily Record he wants to open a restaurant with Gordon Ramsey. "I have told him I want to open a restaurant with him, and maybe it might even be in Glasgow. For real," he said. "We are always swapping cooking tips, and I do mean swapping. It's not just one-way traffic, I send him tips as well – he respects Snoop as a chef."

"You don’t become the best chef in the world without having the passion he does," he added.

The cover art for Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI has been revealed, showing a young Weezy with a smile and his signature face tattoos. The artwork is reminiscent of the cover art for the third and fourth installments of Tha Carter series, which also show younger versions of Weezy with his face tats. Merch accompanying the release of Tha Carter VI, arriving June 6, is now available on Wayne's webstore.

