ICYMI: Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Kehlani and more

Lil Baby has not yet released his albums Dominique or The Leaks, but he's giving fans some new music to listen to. In a recent post shared to X, he announced he's releasing a new "Song and video every Wednesday for the rest of the year." His hashtag suggests Wham Wednesdays is the title of this new series.

Fat Joe has teamed with entrepreneur and insurance specialist Matt Herman to launch a multiple-channel insurance agency called Policy Pulse Innovations, according to Entrepreneur. The goal is to help "families and individuals secure their financial future through comprehensive insurance solutions," according to the company's website.

Kehlani reacted to "Folded" making its way onto the Billboard Hot 100's top 10. "First top 10 on Billboard. lucky#7 gratitude is endless," the singer wrote on Instagram. She performed the song Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During a recent show in Houston, Ice Cube tore into artists he described as "lazy" who don't put effort into their performances. "Don't you hate that s***? You spend all your money for the f****** tickets. Pay for parking. You got your hair did, you got an outfit and s***. And you gotta come to the show and sing all the f****** words," he said. "It's some bulls***, man."

While answering a series of questions from The People Gallery, A$AP Rocky gave a quick update on the release of his upcoming album. "Don't Be Dumb ... never dropping," he said. He then laughed before predicting his fans' reaction. "They gon' kill us for that one."

JID released the music video for "Sun" with Anycia. The video captures a woman reading to children, who request a book about the streets of Atlanta. It's now available to watch on YouTube.

