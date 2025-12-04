ICYMI: Lil Baby, GloRilla and Ray-J

Lil Baby has finally released his album The Leaks. It dropped Wednesday on his 31st birthday, giving fans full versions of leaked songs and snippets that have been teased over the years. Young Thug, Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti are featured on the album, which serves as a gift to Lil Baby's day-one fans.

GloRilla's not making an R&B album after all. After previously posting on X that she was going the R&B route for her sophomore album, she told Complex's Jordan Rose she was just trolling those "trying to talk s***" after she revealed the R&B artists on the project. She also teased she's entering a new era following 2024's Glorious. "I can't tell y'all when it's gonna be. But I'm excited for it and I hope y'all like it […] I'm in the studio," she said. "I'm always working."

Ray-J has taken issue with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who he claims have never greeted his sister, Brandy, when attending several of her Boy is Mine tour shows to see Kelly Rowland perform. "N***** need to pull up when they pull up to the show," he said in an Instagram video, noting they've taken pictures with her co-headliner, Monica. "Come on, say 'what's up' to Brandy. Jay-Z and Beyonce, for y'all to come to every show and not speak to B. I don't like that." In the caption, Ray clarified that Brandy did not co-sign and was not aware of his post. "THIS IS COMING FROM THE HEART!! And I LOVE MY FAMILY AND I LOVE JAY AND BEY!!" he wrote.

