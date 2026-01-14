ICYMI: Ludacris and Nelly, Rihanna and more

John Forté, best known for writing and producing on Fugees' second and final album, 1996's multi-Platinum The Score, has died, The Associated Press reports. He was 50 years old. His body was discovered Monday in his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts, according to police. Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin added there were no signs of foul play and said the state medical examiner's office will conduct an investigation.

Ludacris and Nelly have secured a spot on the lineup for the Rock the Country festival, which features mostly country and rock acts. The event, commemorating America's 250th anniversary, will kick off in May and run through September across eight cities in the U.S.

Rihanna recently gave birth to her daughter — and the 10 shades of Fenty Beauty's Fine Linez eyeliner — but it seems she's still contemplating having another child. In the comments of a post from model Montana Rose Brown that read, "deciding to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026," she wrote, "Wait! So I'm not crazy then? Bet."

"What You Saying" tops Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart dated Jan. 17, marking Lil Uzi Vert's third #1 and first time atop the list in three years. The song garnered 853,000 U.S. radio audience impressions and 11.9 million streams in the U.S. in the tracking week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, according to Luminate. It also tops the Rap Streaming Songs list. Uzi's previous number ones were "Just Wanna Rock" and Migos' "Bad and Boujee," on which he was featured.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.