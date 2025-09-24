ICYMI: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Kid Cudi and more

Nicki Minaj has something coming up in 2026. She took to X early Wednesday morning and posted the date "3.27.26" alongside a CD emoji. Fans believe it may be the release date for a brand-new single or album.

Ice Spice has also been cooking stuff up for her fans. She shared the cover art for her upcoming single "Baddie Baddie" on Instagram Monday. The artwork is a close-up headshot of Ice Spice with her signature ginger-colored curls. "Baddie Baddie" is set to arrive on Friday; it's now available for presave on Apple Music and Spotify.

Stevie Wonder has joined the group of artists who will be paying tribute to Minnie Riperton Wednesday evening at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Perfect Angel: The Definitive Minnie Riperton Tribute will celebrate Riperton's career and the 50th anniversary of Perfect Angel, her first album release on a major label. It will feature performances from Chanté Moore, Alex Isley, Aloe Blacc and more, who will reimagine songs from her career.

Kid Cudi is on Letterboxd, the social media app where film enthusiasts can log, rate and review films. He says it's his latest obsession. He shared that his favorite films are Last Dragon (1985), Stand By Me (1986), The Cable Guy (1996) and Life (1999). He also reviewed a few movies, including Ryan Coogler's Sinners. "Incredible. Ryan Coogler is a master. Thats all I can say. If u havent seen it, stop lunchin' and get on that," he wrote. "One of the best original films of the year."

Kendrick Lamar's Grand National tour resumes with its South American leg. He performed in Mexico City Tuesday night, with Argentinian duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso as his opening act. They'll perform in Bogotá, Colombia; São Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Santiago, Chile.

