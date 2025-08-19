ICYMI: Paul Wall, Tamika of Xscape and more

Paul Wall and Gracie reunited in Houston Sunday at the Gracie's Global Adventure Tour. "I wanna send big love and thanks to Gracie's Corner for bringing me out for her 2 concerts in Houston, Texas today," Paul wrote. "We had such a GREAT time! Her and her team put on an amazing show!" Paul and Gracie previously collaborated on Gracie's Corner for the "Wheels on the Bus H-Town Remix."

Tamika of Xscape gave her waiter a $700 tip after being ignored by other waitresses at The Juicy Crab in Buford, Georgia. "It was like five or six waitresses and four of them turned their backs," she said on Instagram. "No one helped us and we stood there for five minutes." Tamika says she eventually got help from a waitress and decided to tip her $700 for her kindness. "Never judge a book by its cover," said Tamika. "Be patient because you never know when you'll be blessed."

PETA France wants Pharrell Williams' Legion of Honor to be revoked, arguing that as creative director of Louis Vuitton he's profited off the suffering of animals. "Williams is fully aware of the brand's cruel legacy [which includes] animals being bludgeoned, skinned alive, and confined in concrete pits and wire cages," says Mimi Bekhechi, PETA's vice president for Europe, in a press release. "A title that celebrates honor should not be bestowed upon someone who prioritizes image over integrity. We urge you to reconsider this award." PETA listed findings from an investigation supporting their statement and asked LV to follow in the footsteps of Chanel, Burberry, Balenciaga and Victoria Beckham, who have stopped using fur and exotic skins.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.