ICYMI: T-Pain on why he doesn't take private jets, Wizkid releases 'Kese' music video and more

T-Pain is all about saving money, at least when it comes to traveling in the sky. In a recent Instagram post, he explained why he chooses a commercial flight over a private jet. "To take a private jet from Atlanta to Vegas and then back to Atlanta is $126,000. And y'all are asking me ... do you understand what I'm saying?" he laughed. "No private debt jet? What? You not taking a private jet? You're not spending all this money to go make money? Why would you do that? In what world is that smart? Then y'all will be like he broke again." Timbaland and Big Sean were among the people who agreed.

Cam'ron says Nas and Eminem are two artists he wishes he would have worked with. "I wanted to do a record with Eminem because he's super-duper lyrical. I can be super-duper lyrical. I dumb a lot of my s*** down for my audience but I thought that would have been a sensational record," he said on his Talk With Flee YouTube series. "The other person would be Nas. That would be the other artist I would have loved to work with at one time."

Wizkid directed the music video for "Kese," now available on YouTube. The video finds Wiz showing off his moves in a near-empty theater, alternating with a group of dancers. Other clips see him enjoying himself at what appears to be a house party and a group of women lined up in a gallery in front of a large painting. The video is now on YouTube.

