ICYMI: Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Lil Baby and more

Travis Scott celebrated the two-year anniversary of his album Utopia Monday. He took to his Instagram Story in honor of the occasion and posted a screenshot that shows he was listening to the song "Telekinesis" featuring SZA and Future. Over the cover art he wrote, "You just had to be here."

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour has wrapped, grossing $407.6 million and selling 1.6 million tickets in just 32 shows. Billboard Boxscore reports the trek has set more than 40 Boxscore records, including becoming the highest-grossing country tour and the fastest reported tour to $400 million. Bey has also become the first woman and American artist to complete two tours over the $400 million mark. She has broken or tied records for the most sold-out shows at all the stadiums where she played the Cowboy Carter tour.

Lil Baby and his nonprofit organization, The Jones Project, hosted the fifth annual Back-to-School Fest Saturday. He gave backpacks, uniforms, wellness products and school supplies to over 4,000 students who showed up to Atlanta's West End Production Park. Students also had access to barbers, hairdressers, food, bounce houses, festival games and more. "At this point, it's about the kids," Lil Baby said of the event, according to Complex.

The Weeknd received the key to Toronto at a private ceremony Saturday for his musical accomplishments, charitable efforts and dedication to giving back to the city. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented him the award in front of youth from West Scarborough and Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute. "I'm deeply honored to receive the Key to the City," he said, according to People. "It feels good to be home. Toronto is where I found my voice, and I'm committed to helping the next generation find theirs."

