ICYMI: Tyler, The Creator, Keri Hilson and Lil Yachty

Tyler, The Creator appears in the trailer for Marty Supreme, in which he makes his feature film debut. He's credited as Tyler Okonma and acts opposite star Timothée Chalamet, who plays Marty Mauser. The film is about Marty, an aspiring ping-pong player who will do anything to make his dream come true. Marty Supreme arrives in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day.

On the musical front, Tyler revealed that his favorite member of G-Unit is Lloyd Banks. The admission came after a fan wrote on X that "sometimes tylerthecreator be sounding like lloyd banks," prompting many comments. Among those was a mash-up of Tyler's "Hot Wind Blows" and Banks' "I'm Still Fly," which caught Tyler's attention. "sick. bought hunger for more the day it came out. banks was my fav from g-unit," he wrote on X. Lloyd responded, "appreciate it."

Keri Hilson and Method Man came together for the music video to "Searchin," the first visual from We Need to Talk: Love. The video, now available on YouTube, exudes New York City vibes as it was filmed in the heart of Manhattan. We Need to Talk: Love is the first installment of Keri's three-part album.

Lil Yachty says he manifested the friendship he now has with Drake. Speaking to PlaqueBoyMax during a recent livestream, he said, "I was doing acid one night, bro. And I was like, 'Man, I would really love to work with Drake, man.' That's, like, one of my favorite rappers. I was just talking to the abyss, I was speaking to a higher power. And I manifested it, I did." Yachty says Drake is now "one of my best friends." "Manifestation's real, deada**," he said.

