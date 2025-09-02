ICYMI: The Weeknd, NBA YoungBoy and more

The Weeknd has set a new Spotify record. He already has mores songs that have hit 1 billion streams on Spotify than any other artist — a total of 28 — but one of them has just achieved a very impressive milestone. The artist's smash "Blinding Lights" is now the first song in Spotify history to hit 5 billion streams.

NBA YoungBoy kicked off his MASA Tour in Dallas Monday night, marking his return to the stage following his release from prison in March after serving time on gun and prescription drug fraud charges. Before the show, he donated $50,000 to two Dallas-based nonprofits: Manifest Freedom and Urban Specialists, aimed at reducing violent crimes in communities.

On an Instagram Live Monday, Cardi B teased that tour dates are on the way. "I'm so excited," she said. "After all of this album rollout and album duties, I go straight into tour prep. So there's no time to waste." Her album, Am I the Drama?, drops Sept. 19.

