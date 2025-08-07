ICYMI: Wyclef Jean, A$AP Rocky and Trey Songz

He said he'll be Gone Till November, but Wyclef Jean is actually making his return to New York a bit sooner. He's announced a four-night residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club, running from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14. Each night will have two shows: one at 8 p.m. ET and another at 10:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are currently on sale, and seating is first come, first served.

The trailer for A24's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You was released Wednesday, featuring A$AP Rocky. The movie follows Rose Byrne's Linda, who "attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist," according to an official synopsis. Rocky plays James, a nosy neighbor who piques Linda's interest when he lets her know he's going to surf the web for some things that he is into.

Rocky is also featured on the original soundtrack for his other movie, Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest. He has two songs on the album, which is set to arrive on Aug. 15. The lead single by Aiyana-Lee, "Highest 2 Lowest," is now out on streaming services.

Trey Songz is gearing up for the release of his new album, which he played for guests at a private listening event in New York on Tuesday. Vibe says Ray J, DJ Clue, Fabolous, Kevin Liles and more were in attendance, as well as his mother and the mother of his son. It's not clear when the album will drop.

Trey is also preparing for a free NYC show celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, I Gotta Make It. He teamed with Rise Up NYC for the performance, taking place Aug. 17 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens.

