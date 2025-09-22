ICYMI: Wyclef Jean, Summer Walker and Earl Sweatshirt

Wyclef Jean is no longer Gone Till November. He released a new single, "Back From Abu Dhabi," on which he talks about his upbringing in Haiti and the Marlboro Projects of Coney Island, and compares it to his experience in the more opulent Abu Dhabi. The song features French Montana and Rick Ross, with an introduction from Dave Chappelle.

Summer Walker was the special lady who joined Chris Brown onstage during the "Take You Down" segment of his Breezy Bowl XX tour in Las Vegas. During the tour's second night in Sin City, he gave her a lap dance as she covered her eyes and giggled. The moment ended the way the segment always does: He leans in for a kiss and the lights quickly dim. Summer later revealed in her Instagram Story that Chris was her "celebrity crush." She shared a photo of him kissing her on the cheek, alongside the caption, "There's honestly nothing no one can say to me anymore lol I'm content w life."

Earl Sweatshirt dropped the music video for "WELL DONE!" The song is off his latest album, Live Laugh Love. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

