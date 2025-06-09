'Ironheart' new trailer shows Riri Williams' return to the MCU

A brand-new trailer for Ironheart has arrived.

Marvel Television released the new official trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series on Monday.

Dominique Thorne stars as the young genius Riri Williams in the upcoming show, which is set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The show puts technology and magic against each other when Riri returns to Chicago with a determination to make her mark on the world.

"Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood,'" according to an official synopsis.

Thorne says she was interested in how differently Riri was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"After bringing Riri to life in the world of Wakanda, we had an amazing opportunity to follow that up with a deep dive into the character that allows for the exploration of her origin story," Thorne said in a statement. "We’re not necessarily going back in time; it’s more of catching up and seeing the effects of how those first pivotal moments of her life have shaped her, and seeing the person that she’s trying to become.”

Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White also star in the show.

Ironheart premieres its first three episodes on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET, only on Disney+.

