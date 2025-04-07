J. Cole performs with Erykah Badu at final Dreamville Festival, confirms festival will return 'in a newer form'

The fifth and final iteration of J. Cole's Dreamville Festival took place over the weekend. He closed it out with a set featuring performances of hits and deep cuts, including "Too Deep for the Intro" with Erykah Badu.

It was their first time ever performing the song together, which samples Badu's 2000 song "Didn't Cha Know?" The track appeared on his 2010 mixtape, Friday Night Lights.

Cole also addressed the news that a new festival will take the place of Dreamville.

“We said this is the last Dreamville Festival, correct? That’s what we said,” he said. “I’ma keep it a hundred with y’all, that s*** be a lot. It be a lot because we wanna put on some amazing s*** for y’all, we wanna put on for Carolina, we love being able to offer that and bring amazing artists [here]."

Cole continued, “I’ma just let y’all know our plan: we’re still gonna bring you some s*** — this festival will still exist. It might not have the Dreamville Festival name on it, but we will be back in this field. ... Before we go, I wanna thank you for making Dreamville Festival a massive success every f****** year. I’m sad, but we will be back, just in a newer form.”

Two other highlights from the Dreamville Festival came from two artists on the Dreamville label: Bas announced his album Melanchronica will arrive on June 15, giving fans a tease of its sound, and JID premiered a new song called "WRK" from his collab album with Metro Boomin.

