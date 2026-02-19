Ja Rule says he'll never bury the hatchet with 50 Cent, Tony Yayo: 'People have enemies, and that's OK'

Ja Rule attends the DJ Khaled We The Best Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club on December 04, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for We The Best)

Ja Rule has been at odds with 50 Cent and G-Unit for years, and there's no reconciliation in sight. After a recent altercation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on a Delta flight, he told TMZ that he has no desire to have a sitdown with either one of them.

"Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's OK," Ja Rule said. "Everybody can't be friends. ... But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war. There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war."

"I don't deal with that side," he continued. "I don't f*** with them; they don't f*** with me. That's fine. But, I also don't have to be at war."

50 seemingly responded with an Instagram post, sharing a clip from what appears to be one of his DoorDash ads. In it, he's captured eating popcorn in a blue suit while looking around the room. "Good morning let your enemies become motivation, make them watch your success till they snap," 50 captioned the post. "Then get the F*** out the way before they crash out. LOL."

Ja's statement arrives days after video surfaced of him exchanging expletives with Tony and Murda. He initially wrote on X that he "popped on these punks by myself on a plane" before telling ABC News Live that he wasn't happy with his behavior.

"I'm not proud of my behavior. ... I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there," Ja said. "I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man, and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."

