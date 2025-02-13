Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt,' Luther Vandross' 'Never Too Much' to be inducted into 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame

Recordings by Jay-Z and Luther Vandross will soon be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jay's 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and Luther's Never Too Much have been announced as two of the eight albums entering the 2025 class at an induction gala taking place in the spring.

Albums by J.D. Crowe & The New South, Santana, Cat Stevens, Emmylou Harris and Fela Kuti & Africa 70 will also be inducted, as well as singles from Clara Ward, Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, Geeshie Wiley, Eddie Floyd and Linda Martell, who Beyoncé featured on her Cowboy Carter album.

The recordings all meet the requirement of exhibiting qualitative or historical significance and being at least 25 years old.

"It's a privilege to recognize these eclectic recordings as the 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time. Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we're excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come."

"The GRAMMY Hall Of Fame serves as a vital bridge between music's past and present, honoring recordings that have left a lasting mark on our cultural landscape," adds Michael Sticka, president/CEO of the Grammy Museum. "We're proud to preserve and share these influential works at the annual GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala this spring."

The gala will take place May 15 in Beverly Hills.

