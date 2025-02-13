Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt,' Luther Vandross' 'Never Too Much' to be inducted into 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame

Roc-A-Fella Records
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Recordings by Jay-Z and Luther Vandross will soon be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jay's 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and Luther's Never Too Much have been announced as two of the eight albums entering the 2025 class at an induction gala taking place in the spring.

Albums by J.D. Crowe & The New South, Santana, Cat StevensEmmylou Harris and Fela Kuti & Africa 70 will also be inducted, as well as singles from Clara WardGloria Estefan & Miami Sound MachineGeeshie Wiley, Eddie Floyd and Linda Martell, who Beyoncé featured on her Cowboy Carter album.

The recordings all meet the requirement of exhibiting qualitative or historical significance and being at least 25 years old.

"It's a privilege to recognize these eclectic recordings as the 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time. Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we're excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come."

"The GRAMMY Hall Of Fame serves as a vital bridge between music's past and present, honoring recordings that have left a lasting mark on our cultural landscape," adds Michael Sticka, president/CEO of the Grammy Museum. "We're proud to preserve and share these influential works at the annual GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala this spring."

The gala will take place May 15 in Beverly Hills.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!