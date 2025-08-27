Jeezy says his black-tie TM:101 Live tour is a 'feel-good situation'

Jeezy performs during Jeezy presents TM:101 Live with The Color of Noize Orchestra at Saenger Theatre on August 16, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Jeezy has been traveling the country as part of his TM:101 Live tour. It's a black-tie event celebrating 20 years of his debut album, a moment he thought was important to share with his fans.

“When I'm asking people to come to a black-tie event and put on these nice suits and these nice gowns, it's like a date night, it is like a night on the town," he tells ABC Audio. “I love that because it's almost like you give your people a chance to actually come out and feel that with you."

With the "guys dressed to the nines" and the women donning "beautiful gowns and dresses," he says "it's a feel-good situation" that represents maturity while simultaneously elevating celebrations in the hip-hop culture.

“I think hip-hop has been demonized, just been put in this box of, you know, we just stuck in a scarcity mindset," Jeezy shares. "And it's not that, you know, we all strive for more. … We want to connect art and culture and we want it to continue to evolve."

His says his goal for the TM:101 Live tour is to break that notion and show younger generations there is success with growth.

"You don't have to be stuck in this box of who you were to get where you at," he says. "You're allowed. And you can also give yourself permission to evolve and grow."

The next stop on Jeezy's TM:101 Live tour is Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park on Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.