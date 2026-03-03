Jennifer Hudson says she wouldn't count out appearance from Common on upcoming summer tour

Jennifer Hudson may be your favorite daytime television host, but she's getting back to the music this summer when she joins Josh Groban for a few of his North American shows. In an interview with People, she says she's excited for the opportunity "just to perform again."

"Music is the base for me," she says. "I can't wait to get back to the musical base in concert form."

"That is what I'm most looking forward to doing right now, is getting out there on tour and performing," she continues. "[There's] nothing like it."

On whether boyfriend Common will make an appearance during her set, JHud says, "You know what? We'll see. We'll see. I wouldn't count that out.

"How the music hits us is how we respond," she goes on. "So, if it's on his spirit, my spirit, [our] spirit, you may get to see that."

Josh's 2026 North American Summer tour starts June 2 in Montreal and wraps nearly a month later with a July 3 show in Salt Lake City. Tickets are currently on sale.

