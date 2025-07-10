Jennifer Hudson tapped to headline Whitney E. Houston Legacy of Love Gala

Jennifer Hudson will showcase her talents at the fourth annual Whitney E. Houston Legacy of Love Gala, taking place Aug. 9 — on what would have been Whitney's 62nd birthday.

Hudson will headline the musical portion of the gala, which will also include performances from R&B singer/songwriter Meli'sa Morgan, Jimmy Vance and a symphony orchestra. Morgan appeared on Whitney's debut album, and Vance was the winner of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation's second annual Cover Song Competition.

The orchestra will give attendees a taste of what's to come on the upcoming The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration tour.

"We are excited to have Jennifer Hudson as our headlining performer and special guest," Pat Houston, president of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation and executor of Whitney's estate, said in a statement. "We are thrilled that she is able to take the time to spend Whitney's 40th anniversary with us and our special guests. And more importantly, she continues to support Whitney's legacy."

Pat will serve as host alongside Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier at the event.

The nonprofit Kids in the Spotlight will receive the 2025 grant award, and scholarships to historically Black colleges and universities will also be handed out.

“We are delighted how the foundation has developed and expanded over the past four years,” Pat said. “Though Whitney is known worldwide for her exemplary talent in music and entertainment, one of the things she loved more than anything was supporting children and our youth. She always reached back to various communities globally and truly demonstrated the work of a global servant."

