Jhené Aiko reflects on hard 2025 as she receives Glow Getter Award

Jhene Aiko attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jhené Aiko received the Glow Getter Award at the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, which honors women who embody wellness, self-care and purpose. She opened up about the hard year she's had while accepting the honor.

"I was balanced and in a great place, and then this year, I lost my dream home that I spent a few years renovating in the LA wildfires. And then I lost my cousin Justin, who I was really close with. Then I lost my sweet little orange kitten," she shared, according to People. "It just seemed like back to back to back to back things, and I was just like, 'OK, God, what is the lesson in all this?'"

She thanked her village for their support, adding, “This year, they pulled me out of some really dark places. They sat by my side when I couldn’t get out of bed.”

Other honorees at the gala were NormaniCiaraMariah the ScientistGail MitchellOlandria CarthenSylvia Rhone and Teyana Taylor's mother, Nikki Taylor.

Kehlani was honored with The Alchemist Award. The singer thanked "God, the ultimate alchemist" in a speech, before discussing the win on social media.

"I have the cover of the Alchemist tattooed on my arm and my life has been nothing short of a requirement to alchemize at every moment," Kehlani wrote. "an alchemist is someone who transforms things for the better through an almost seemingly magical process. it's truly all been up to God, the greatest alchemist. the transformer of all things. the one who turns nothing into everything."

Kehlani shared, "i’m excited to continue to be a vessel. to continue to open doors so women after me don’t have to knock as hard. to continue the magic that is becoming.. over and over and over again."

