Jill Scott to receive honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music

Jill Scott performs with DJ AG on Camden High Street on January 12, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

Jill Scott has some "Dope S***" to add to her list of accomplishments. She is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music.

She'll be honored with the Doctor of Music degree on May 9 during the school's 2026 commencement ceremony for her "invaluable artistic contributions to the world of music," according to a press release. Jacob Collier and Vinnie Colaiuta will also be recognized.

They'll join a list of fellow honorary doctorate recipients from the Berklee College of Music, including Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, André 3000, Missy Elliott, Q-Tip, John Legend and Ledisi.

Jill will then embark on her To Whom This May Concern tour in June; the trek will support her latest album of the same name.

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