Jill Scott releases 'To Whom This May Concern,' first album in 11 years

Jill Scott 'To Whom This May Concern' album artwork (Blues Babe Records)

Jilly from Philly is back.

After a more than 10-year hiatus, Jill Scott has released a new album, To Whom This May Concern.

It's the soul singer's sixth studio album following her Billboard #1 project Woman, which released back in 2015.

"I did not have a creative block," Scott explained to Billboard about her time away from music. "I just took a creative break."

To Whom This May Concern is complete with 19 tracks, including the previously released "Lifting Me Up." And despite years of quietly recording and working on music, all of the songs are new as of the last 18 months, she confirmed.

The album also includes features from popular artists like JID, Too $hort, Ab-Soul and Tierra Whack.

"It's been like a whole process," she told Billboard of finally releasing the project. "Initially, I felt pregnant and I felt tired of holding it, you know. The idea of giving your baby to the world and seeing what they're going to do with it -- it's very scary."

The album title alone gave her a sense of peace. "It kind of released me in a sense. Like, okay, this is for the people it's for."

And now that it's out, Scott said she's feeling excitement more than anything.

In celebration of the new project, Scott will play a special Valentine's Day show at Blue Note NYC in New York on Saturday, February 14.

