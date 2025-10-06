Jodeci announces shows for 2026

Jodeci 2026 tour artwork. P Music Group
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jodeci has announced the dates for a few shows taking place in 2026. They have five performances running from January through May, kicking things off at the Horseshoe Hammond Casino on Jan. 16.

The group will then make their way to WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma; Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, California; and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sacramento, California. The final two shows will take place Mother's Day weekend at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall and Brooklyn's Kings Theatre.

Presale tickets become available Tuesday using the code "JODECI." General tickets will then go on sale Friday.

