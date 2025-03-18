John Legend announces Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour

If you want to Get Lifted, John Legend is hosting a celebratory tour in honor of his debut album's 20th anniversary. His set will feature all the songs on the album, performed with the help of his full band, as well as other hits from throughout his career.

The Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour will kick off May 27 at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Its North American leg starts Aug. 23 in Highland Park, Illinois. There are a total of 40 shows scheduled for the trek.

Presales for the U.K./European shows begin Wednesday. For the North American shows, fans can access presales starting March 26 ahead of a general sale March 28. More information can be found on John's website.

John is scheduled to celebrate the tour announcement Tuesday night alongside Jimmy Fallon. He'll appear as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon before taking the stage backed by The Roots and performing "Used to Love U" alongside Black Thought.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.