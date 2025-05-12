Kali Uchis says 'Sincerely' songs brought her peace of mind after mother's death

After years of being "open to share personal details" of her life, Kali Uchis has released Sincerely, a project where she gets vulnerable "without giving away too much, and while still keeping certain things sacred," according to Variety. She says she wrote some of the songs about her first child with partner Don Toliver.

"I wrote the song 'Heaven Knows' maybe a month after I found out I was pregnant. That was the first song that I wrote, and somehow in it, I wrote [the lyric], 'Look into the clouds, see a smiling face, and it gives me hope,'" she tells Variety. "It's almost like I wrote the music that I needed to heal before I even knew what would transpire."

When Kali's mother passed away of lung cancer, she turned to her music to find solace.

“I felt a sense of comfort on a new level, because it was me," she explains of the album. "Sometimes I write stuff, and I might not even consciously know what exactly I’m talking about."

With the album now out, Kali hopes Sincerely will continue to bring her peace as she grieves.

“I’m still on a healing journey,” she shares. “I’m still grieving, I’m still mourning. It’s all very recent, and I’m trying to feel everything that I need to feel, and I don’t have all the answers."

“I think putting this [album] out into the world will also open a chapter for me, personally,” Kali adds. “To be able to share it with the world will hopefully bring me a new sense of peace.”

