Kehlani, Mariah the Scientist, Teyana Taylor to be honored at 'Billboard' Women in Music 2026

Kehlani, Mariah the Scientist and Teyana Taylor are not only singers, they're now honorees at Billboard's Women in Music 2026.

Kehlani is set to receive the Impact Award "for her artistry, advocacy and influence on culture and community," according to a press release, while Mariah will be honored with the Rising Star Award, which celebrates "her rapid ascent, dynamic songwriting and distinctive voice."

As for Teyana, she will be recognized for her "boundless creativity and cultural impact across music, film, fashion, and choreography," the press release notes, as she's named the recipient of the Visionary Award.

The 2026 Billboard Women in Music event will take place April 29 at the Hollywood Palladium in LA, with Keke Palmer on hosting duties. Ella Langley, Laufey, Tate McRae, Thalia and Zara Larsson are also set to be honored that night.

"From breakthrough voices to enduring icons, each of these women is pushing the industry forward in powerful ways," Jason Lipshutz, Billboard's co-chief content officer, says in a statement.

Fellow co-chief content officer Leila Cobo adds, "The 2026 Billboard Women in Music presented by Sonesta International Hotels honors artists who are not only shaping the sound of today, but defining the culture of tomorrow. This year's honorees represent bold creativity, global influence, and artistic excellence across genres."

