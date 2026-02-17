Kehlani says Cardi B's Little Miss Drama tour is 'one of the best shows i’ve ever seen in my life'

Kehlani is praising Cardi B for her Little Miss Drama tour. After joining the rapper onstage for her second Los Angeles show, Kehlani took to Instagram to reflect on what she describes as "one of the best shows i've ever seen in my life."

"One of the most incredible house hold names of our time… BRAVO @iamcardib EVERY SINGLE PART of this show rocked me," she wrote alongside photos from their performance, before giving credit to choreographer Sean Bankhead and stylist Kollin Carter.

"ive been watching this undeniable thing build for years, from Ring to Safe and you will always have me in your corner Big Bardi!" Kehlani continued. "you are A SUPER STAR. i was emotional as hell for you. i laughed, i cheered, i lost my voice."

"there ain’t a day on this earth you gon shine and i wont be cheering!" she added. "EVERYBODY PLEASE GO SEE THIS SHOW IT WAS 11/10 !!!"

Kehlani is one of the latest artists to perform with Cardi on tour; the rapper also surprised fans with special guests Tyla, GloRilla and Blueface.

In other tour-related news, Cardi fell onstage during a performance in Vegas, and seemingly confirmed during an LA show that she's on the outs with Stefon Diggs. The update came as part of a lengthy exchange with rapper Bia, which took place onstage and on X.

"Name five Bia songs, gun pointed to your head. Bow! I'm dead," Cardi rapped during "Pretty & Petty" at her Feb. 11 show in Palm Desert, California. Bia responded on X the next day, "Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm."

Cardi then responded during a show in LA Sunday, saying, "Let me tell you something, just because I ain't f*****' with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy. ... This is for you, b****!"

She then performed the Bia diss track.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.