Kelly Rowland and Method Man talk 'Relationship Goals,' choose songs for Valentine's Day playlist

(SPOILER ALERT) Kelly Rowland and Method Man both have quite the catalogs, but when it comes to picking a song for a Valentine's Day playlist, neither choose their own hits.

Kelly, known for her solo work and as a member of Destiny's Child, chose Snoh Aalegra's "Do 4 Love." Method Man, who has seen musical success as a solo artist and with the Wu-Tang Clan, went with an older song: "Love to Love You Baby" by Donna Summer.

Valentine's Day is central to the plot of Kelly and Method Man's new movie, Relationship Goals. Their characters, television producers Leah Caldwell and Jarrett Roy, are forced to work together on a Valentine's Day segment while competing for the showrunner role at a top New York morning show.

The two, who previously dated, eventually begin to bond while working on what becomes a successful segment. Leah struggles to accept her feelings, but Jarrett apologizes for past mistakes and declares his love. Though she rejects him, he continues to express his feelings and ultimately steps out of the running for the job, leaving the position to Leah. She had originally been lined up for the role before he entered the picture.

"Jarrett, he made a decision in that moment, like, I'm going to sacrifice something because obviously me saying it isn't resonating with her," Method Man says. "I am a changed man. Regardless to how you feel about me in our past, I am truly evolved. And I think the last part of the evolving was letting something go, sacrificing something for that love."

Relationship Goals is now streaming on Prime Video.

