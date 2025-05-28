Kendrick Lamar leads 'Billboard''s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot Rap Songs charts

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther" may no longer top the Hot 100, but the song still leads Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs for a 22nd week.

The GNX cut garnered 16.7 million official U.S. streams and 2,000 sales downloads, according to Luminate, tying with K. Dot's song "Not Like Us."

SZA is now back to having a song with the most weeks at #1, after "Kill Bill" previously topped the chart for 21 weeks in 2022 and 2023.

"Luther" also appears on the Hot Rap Songs chart, where it dominates for a 22nd week, following close behind K. Dot's 26-week record for "Not Like Us."

"Luther" led the Hot 100 for 13 weeks before Morgan Wallen's "What I Want" featuring Tate McRae kicked it out of the #1 spot.

