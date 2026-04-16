Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Grand National Tour wins hip-hop of the year at 'Pollstar' Awards

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour has earned them a Pollstar Award for hip-hop tour of the year. The win was announced Wednesday at the 37th annual Pollstar Awards.

The tour went on the road following the release of Kendrick's GNX and SZA's Lana, marking the first all-stadium tour for both stars. It grossed $358.7 million and became the highest-grossing co-headlining tour of all time.

Other winners from the night included Glastonbury Festival, which was named international music festival of the year, and The Weeknd, who won R&B tour of the year for his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour. The trek supported After Hours, Dawn FM and Hurry Up Tomorrow, and featured guests including Mike Dean and Playboi Carti.

Dancing with the Stars earned family, event or non-music tour of the year, while Radio City Music Hall was named theatre of the year. Sphere took home U.S. arena of the year, and Allegiant Stadium was named U.S. stadium of the year.

Austin City Limits Music Festival won music festival of the year (global) for events with more than 30,000 attendees, while Ohana Festival won in the under-30,000 category.

The full list of winners is available on Pollstar's website.

The Pollstar Awards were presented by Pollstar, which covers the concert and live music industry. The awards are voted on solely by industry peers.

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