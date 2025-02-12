Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Beyoncé soar on 'Billboard' charts following Grammy wins

Kendrick Lamar and Doechii have made waves on the Billboard charts following their wins at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On the Billboard 200, Kendrick saw a 9% increase in units earned for his album GNX in the week ending Feb. 6, Luminate reports. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City went from #31 to #27 following an 11% increase, and DAMN soared from #36 to #29, up 9%. His 2015 project, To Pimp a Butterfly, also jumped up, going up 9% from #196 to #167, and Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers made its way back onto the list, reentering at #185.

K. Dot also made moves on the Hot 100 with "Not Like Us," which earned 19.2 million U.S. streams and jumped from #29 to #15.

As for Doechii, her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape earned 31,000 units, boosting it from #62 to #14 on the Billboard 200 and becoming her first top-20 album. "Denial Is a River" jumped up 66% from #55 to #27 on the Hot 100, thanks to its 13.8 million streams. The song, which she performed at the Grammy Awards, is now her highest rank on the chart.

Also seeing post-Grammy gains is Beyoncé's album of the year, Cowboy Carter. It reentered the chart at #19 after earning 25,000 units, up 254% in streams.

At the Grammys, Kendrick swept all five awards that "Not Like Us" was nominated for, including record and song of the Year. Doechii won best rap album and performed a medley of "Denial is a River" and "Catfish," and Bey picked up for album of the year and best country album for Cowboy Carter, plus best country duo/group performance for "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.