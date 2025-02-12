Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Beyoncé soar on 'Billboard' charts following Grammy wins

Francis Specker/CBS
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kendrick Lamar and Doechii have made waves on the Billboard charts following their wins at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On the Billboard 200, Kendrick saw a 9% increase in units earned for his album GNX in the week ending Feb. 6, Luminate reports. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City went from #31 to #27 following an 11% increase, and DAMN soared from #36 to #29, up 9%. His 2015 project, To Pimp a Butterfly, also jumped up, going up 9% from #196 to #167, and Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers made its way back onto the list, reentering at #185.

K. Dot also made moves on the Hot 100 with "Not Like Us," which earned 19.2 million U.S. streams and jumped from #29 to #15.

As for Doechii, her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape earned 31,000 units, boosting it from #62 to #14 on the Billboard 200 and becoming her first top-20 album. "Denial Is a River" jumped up 66% from #55 to #27 on the Hot 100, thanks to its 13.8 million streams. The song, which she performed at the Grammy Awards, is now her highest rank on the chart.

Also seeing post-Grammy gains is Beyoncé's album of the year, Cowboy Carter. It reentered the chart at #19 after earning 25,000 units, up 254% in streams.

At the Grammys, Kendrick swept all five awards that "Not Like Us" was nominated for, including record and song of the Year. Doechii won best rap album and performed a medley of "Denial is a River" and "Catfish," and Bey picked up for album of the year and best country album for Cowboy Carter, plus best country duo/group performance for "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus.

