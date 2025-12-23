Kendrick and SZA have highest-grossing rap tour of 2025

Coldplay may have had the highest-grossing tour of 2025 overall, but when broken down by genre, Kendrick Lamar and SZA claimed the #1 spot in rap.

Billboard released its list of the top 10 tours from Oct. 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025, based on Boxscore data. K.Dot and SZA's Grand National Tour grossed $369 million worldwide across 42 shows, which spanned Europe, North America and South America.

Tyler, The Creator followed closely behind with the second-highest-grossing rap tour: His Chromakopia World Tour, during which he also filmed Marty Supreme, earned $174.5 million. The trek included 98 shows across the U.S. and Canada, Europe, Oceania and Asia, and sold a total of 1.3 million tickets.

Rounding out the top three was Nelly. His Where The Party At Tour brought in $44.9 million from 51 shows held across Australia, Europe and North America.

Other outings featured in the top 10 include $uicideboy$'s Grey Day Tour, Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour, Wu-Tang Clan's The Final Chamber, NBA YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again Tour, Don Toliver's Psycho Tour, Rod Wave's Last Lap Tour and The Redemption Experience, and Central Cee's Can't Rush Greatness World Tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.