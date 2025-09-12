Kevin 'KevOnstage' Fredericks says he's 'tremendously blessed' to continue with season 2 of 'Churchy'

Paramount
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

If there's one word to describe how Kevin "KevOnstage" Fredericks feels about his show Churchy, it's blessed. In an interview with ABC Audio, he explains he's grateful for another season, support from BET and the opportunity to work alongside his friends.

"In this industry, I have learned to never take anything for granted, never take a season, an episode, a pilot [for granted]. Everything is great. Everything is a blessing, and I feel tremendously blessed to continue to tell this story with these amazing people,” he says.

Kevin credits BET and SpringHill Company for providing resources and a team that helped take the weight off his workload, and balanced his loyalty to comedy with their loyalty to the story.

Kevin also expressed his gratitude to be able to work alongside his friends, including guest stars Tabitha Brown and Keith Lee.

"If I'm being very honest, I like working with my friends. I just happen to be blessed to have a lot of talented friends, and even doubly blessed to have so many people who will pull up for me in a time of need,” says Kevin. “All the cameos, guest stars, recurring guest stars. Everybody lent their talent, and everybody was committed to making a great show.”

He continues, “I think that, like [my character] Corey, I had to learn and it's a beneficial lesson, you can do a lot of things if you're collaborative. And that's why I think this show is so much better.”

Churchy is available to stream on Paramount+.

