Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, Lalah Hathaway, Tamar Braxton tapped for inaugural Rise and Rhythm Cruise

The inaugural Rise and Rhythm Cruise will set sail on the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship in February 2026, to uplift attendees with performances, panels and more. The Rise and Rhythm Cruise will feature sets from Kirk Franklin, David Mann and Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett, Lalah Hathaway, Kierra Sheard, Leela James and more. Tabitha Brown and Chance Brown, Tamar Braxton, and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are among the speakers tapped for the four-night cruise.

Other activities will also be going on, including interviews, podcast recordings, meet and greets, parties, movie screenings, parties and workout classes.

The Rise and Rhythm Cruise will sail from Feb. 1, 2026, to Feb. 5, 2026, bringing passengers from Tampa to Cozumel, Mexico. Tickets are currently on sale.

