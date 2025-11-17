LA Sheriff’s Department investigating new sexual assault allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says it's looking into new allegations of sexual assault against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Investigators say they received a report on Friday from a police department in Florida, where the alleged victim lives. The LA County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau will be investigating the allegations.

A spokesperson for the Largo, Florida, police department told ABC News that the department assisted the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Office with an investigation into Combs but that it is not investigating any alleged crimes independently.

Largo police took a report in September from a man who claims Combs sexually assaulted him in 2020. The victim's name is redacted on the report, but music producer Jonathan Hay identified himself as the complainant in social media posts that have since been removed. Hay also identified himself as one of the John Does who filed a civil lawsuit against Combs in July.

According to the police report, Combs pleasured himself in front of Hay and asked Hay to "finish him off" in February 2020. Hay said he did not respond because he was in shock and that Combs then tossed a semen-stained shirt at him.

The report also details an alleged incident in March of 2021 in which Hay says C.J. Wallace, the son of the late rapper Christopher Wallace, aka Notorious B.I.G., took him to a location where two men put an item over Hay's head before Combs came into the room and allegedly forced his penis inside of Hay's mouth several times.

Hay provided Largo police with pictures and videos to show he was collaborating with C.J. Wallace on a music project, which he said led to him being introduced to Combs and the incidents occurring.

Wallace filed a counterclaim against Hay in Florida last week, denying what he said were Hay's "wildly false and defamatory allegations" and calling them in part a "calculated smear campaign" intended to damage his personal and professional reputation. The complaint requests a jury trial as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

An ABC News sent requests for comment to Combs' legal representatives and to attorneys listed for Wallace on his countersuit and did not immediately receive a response from any of the parties.

Combs was found guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and is currently serving 50 months in prison following his sentencing in October.

