Ledisi, Durand Bernarr, Big Freedia to perform at Blue Note Jazz Festival New York

Durand Bernarr attends the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 12, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The lineup for the 15th annual Blue Note Jazz Festival New York has been revealed, and Ledisi, Durand Bernarr and Big Freedia have been tapped as performers.

They are slated to take the stage during the monthlong event, which runs from June 1 to July 1. Ledisi will perform on June 10 at a location to be determined, while Durand will play two shows June 18 at the Blue Note Jazz Club. That same night, Mario will entertain fans with a show at Sony Hall, where Big Freedia will turn up on June 24.

Other musicians featured on the lineup are Destin Conrad, Slum Village ft. Chris Rob and Arrested Development, among others.

Tickets, the calendar and more information are available at bluenotejazz.com.

The Hollywood Bowl version of the event will take place June 13-14, with Arsenio Hall serving as host, and Patti LaBelle and Wyclef Jean among the night's performers.

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