Lil' Kim and Mya are special guests on Pussycat Dolls' PCD Forever tour

Lil Kim, DJ Cassidy and Mya perform at DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! at The Kia Forum on February 14, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Lil' Kim and Mya are headed out on tour together, but it's not to celebrate 25 years of Moulin Rouge! They're coming together in honor of another milestone moment, the 20th anniversary of Pussycat Dolls' debut album, PCD.

Kim and Mya have been tapped as special guests for the Dolls' PCD Forever tour, which will visit several North American cities beginning June 5 in Palm Desert, California. After that leg wraps Aug. 1 in Dallas, Kim will join the group for the European/U.K. leg starting Sept. 9.

A Mastercard presale for the U.S. shows starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time. An artist presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and fans have until Monday to sign up. The Citi presale then follows at 3 p.m. local time. The general sale begins March 20 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

Those interested in the European/U.K. shows can sign up on pcdforever.com for early access to tickets. They first become available March 18 at 9 a.m. local time, with additional presales happening throughout the week. The general sale for those shows also begins at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

