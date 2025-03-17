Lil Wayne, 21 Savage and Erykah Badu to headline Dreamville Festival 2025

The lineup for this year's much-anticipated Dreamville Festival has been announced, revealing Lil Wayne and 21 Savage among the headliners.

Wayne is set to take the stage during day one of the two-day music fest on Saturday, April 5. His performance will feature his old rap group Hot Boys, and Cash Money Records head honchos Birdman and Mannie Fresh.

Savage, PartyNextDoor, Ludacris, Ari Lennox and Chief Keef will also join on Saturday, as will Keyshia Cole, who will perform a special set celebrating 20 years of her debut album, The Way It Is.

J. Cole, who curates and puts on the festival each year, will play Sunday's show alongside Erykah Badu, Tems, GloRilla, J.I.D, Wale, Coco Jones and more.

General admission tickets for the festival, which takes place in Cole's home state of North Carolina, are available to purchase on the festival website.

